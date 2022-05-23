Vinai Saxena appointed new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government tonight appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena the new Delhi Lieutenant Governor in place of Anil Baijal who resigned a few days ago citing "personal reasons".

Till recently Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Saxena, a surprise pick even as the names of several experienced and well-known bureaucrats did the rounds initially, will "be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Saxena will replace Baijal who took over as Delhi LG in December 16 after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung. Though not as frequently as Jung, Baijal too got into confrontationist situations with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The latter part of Baijal's tenure, however, was not marked by too many "confrontationist situations". Government sources said that Baijal's resignation was the outcome of "a nudge" from public officials who "advised" him to put in his papers" immediately.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal put in his papers on May 18, citing "personal reasons". Sources said that this happened at the behest of the Centre, which wanted a replacement.

Born in March 1958, Saxena holds a pilot's licence and has previously been on the committee to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Two years ago, Saxena was nominated as a member on the high-powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for 2021.