Delhi sees dip in fresh Covid cases, positivity rate also on decline

The national capital in the last four days has recorded a steady decline in the number of fresh cases of Covid-19. A total of 268 cases were recorded on Monday. 

Published: 24th May 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 dose to a beneficiary (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital in the last four days has recorded a steady decline in the number of fresh cases of Covid-19. A total of 268 cases were recorded on Monday. While there was no fatality recorded due to the infection, the positivity rate also came down to 2.69 percent. 

The city reported 365 cases on Sunday and 479 and 530 cases on Saturday and Friday respectively last week. According to the Delhi health authorities, 9,976 tests were conducted in the last twenty four hours. 
The health bulletin said that 1,447 people are under home isolation and 104 are still admitted in hospitals. 
The active cases in the national capital reduced from 1,912 on Sunday to 1,819 on Monday.

Earlier, the health experts ruled out a fresh wave of Covid-19 saying that the fluctuations in infections will keep happening in the city.  “I have said it earlier also, the numbers will keep fluctuating. On some days there will be a rise, while on other days the cases will dip after a period of time but the severity of cases is not likely to arise,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine department at AIIMS. 

The cumulative positivity rate of the national capital stands at 4.96% and the cumulative positive case in the city with Monday's addition stands at 1,903,822. Around 1,875,802 people have recovered from the infection so far in the city. A total of 4,892 people were vaccinated in the last twenty four hours in the national capital.  There are 9,581 beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals and 122 of them are occupied, the bulletin said.

