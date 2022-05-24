STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters to get free rides on e-buses for three days

Commuters will get to travel free of cost in Delhi Transport Corporation's electric buses for three days starting May 24, officials said. 

Published: 24th May 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

E-bus

E-buses image for representational purpose. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commuters will get to travel free of cost in Delhi Transport Corporation's electric buses for three days starting May 24, officials said. The move is aimed at encouraging people to promote e-buses, they said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag-off 150 electric buses on Tuesday from the Indraprastha Depot, officials said. An official communication from the transport department on Monday said, "I am directed to inform that it has been decided by the competent authority to allow free travel to all the bus commuters in all the pure electric buses of DTC, for a period from May 24."

It added, "All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC." A DTC official said the free travel is being offered to encourage people to promote e-buses. 

