Delhi: Cops arrest driver in hit-and-run incident

Days after a 19-year-old delivery teenage died in a hit-and-run case, a man was arrested in connection with the accident, police said on Monday.

Published: 24th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after a 19-year-old delivery teenage died in a hit-and-run case, a man was arrested in connection with the accident, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Sudhakar Yadav (32), a resident of Sector 18, Dwarka. He was arrested on Sunday night. The accident took place on May 16. The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and used to work with grocery delivery platform Zepto. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on May 18.

Yadav, who has done MBA in media management, works with a leading technology firm. He was responsible for training new employees, the police said. The accused had fled the spot soon after the accident and was hiding ever since. He even tried to destroy the evidence by trying to get his Tata Nexon repaired at a workshop, they said.

"We arrested Yadav on Sunday night from a workshop in the south Dwarka area where he went to get his car repaired. The offending vehicle was also recovered," a senior police officer said. According to an eyewitness, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident but the police are yet to verify this.

"A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station," said police. The case was a difficult one as no CCTV footage was available. The only clue was the broken part of the bumper of the offending vehicle. 

