Enrolment in schools up by 21% in Delhi in last seven years, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The number of students in government schools has increased by 21 per cent in the last seven years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Sisodia was speaking at the World Education Forum, 2022 in London in the presence of 122 education ministers and experts from across the world. “When I speak about the future of education, I do not only mean the future of the students who are studying in schools but also of families, societies and nations. Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated but also about educating those who are being miseducated,” he said.

He added, “In 2015, there were student accounts of a collapsing government school system with dilapidated classrooms, outdated curriculumm aandzero facilities. However, we changed that perception in just a few years. Today, government schools have become world-class.”

Sisodia, who is also the national capital’s education minister, said Delhi government schools have become better than private schools. Due to this, parents send their children to Delhi government schools with great pride.

“Compared to 2015, at present, the number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21 per cent. Our students now achieve nearly 100 per cent pass percentage, surpassing private schools’ results,” the minister added. 

