Hire heads promptly: Delhi University to colleges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Monday through an official letter directed colleges and institutions under-functioning without heads to appoint regular principles. It also has announced a decision to put off the appointment of teaching and non-teaching positions in such colleges and institutions till regular principals are appointed.

As per the DU letter, “It has been decided that in case of colleges/institutions wherever the acting/officiating principal is in position until the appointment of regular principal, no appointment of teaching and non-teaching positions be allowed to be made on contract, ad hoc or regular basis till regular principal is appointed by the governing body in terms of the ordinance of the university.”

The university teachers however called this decision ‘extremely mindless’ and ‘unacceptable’. On freezing appointments, Abha Dev Habib, president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front said, “How can the university block the appointment of ad hoc and guest teachers. Why aren’t they thinking about the students at this hour? How can the appointment of non-teaching staff be blocked as well? The letter is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, another teacher questioned whether the university expected to share the workload among the existing teachers. “This is uncalled for. In this manner, no teacher can go on leave if needed because that will create a vacancy,” the teacher said.

Due to the unavailability of guest teachers, many classes have been suffering. Most colleges need 10-20 guest teachers across schools. A guest teacher is appointed to tackle various situations- a permanent faculty’s long leave, a teachers’ retirement or a class with a large number of students. In three years, there has been a tussle between colleges and the University for not allowing the appointment of guest teachers for some or the other reason.

‘Attempts to fill posts to be made null and void’

The DU, in its letter, stated that if in case any action whatsoever is taken in filling up the teaching and non-teaching posts either on contract, ad hoc, guest or on regular basis, the small shall ab-initio be treated as null and void. An expeditious action in the matter is warranted in the larger interest of academia