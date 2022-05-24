Former Khadi panel chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena is the new Delhi Lieutenant Governor. He will be replacing Anil Baijal who resigned a few days ago citing “personal reasons”. Saxena, a surprise pick even as the names of several experienced and well-known bureaucrats did the rounds initially, will “be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Prior to taking up the responsibility at Raj Niwas, Saxena, 64, served as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman. Saxena, who started his career as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with JK Group, was elevated in 1995 as general manager to look after a proposed port project in Gujarat. He then rose to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholer Port Project.

Born in March 1958, Saxena holds a pilot’s licence and has previously been on the committee to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Two years ago, he was nominated as a member on the Padma Awards Selection Committee for 2021.

In his new role, Saxena will have to walk a tightrope given the Aam Aadmi Party government’s frequent run-ins with the Centre, the latest being the high court setting aside its doorstep delivery scheme. Baijal, a retired bureaucrat, too had his share of confrontations with the AAP government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Saxena’s appointment and assured him of his full cooperation. “On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the Delhi cabinet,” he tweeted Kejriwal also mentioned that he, in coordination with Baijal, had done many things for the city and tried to solve its various problems.

Government sources said that Baijal’s resignation was the outcome of “a nudge” from public officials who “advised” him to put in his papers” immediately.