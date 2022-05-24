STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD failed to handle landfills: Assembly panel

The committee, chaired by MLA Atishi summoned the MCD Commissioner.

Published: 24th May 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Legislative Assembly's Public Accounts Committee on Monday pulled up Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)  Commission for the civic body's alleged lack of solid waste management and growing landfills. 

The committee, chaired by MLA Atishi summoned the MCD Commissioner. The committee has asked the commissioner to furnish audit reports, financial contracts and expenditure reports regarding MCD's solid waste management by May 30, 2022. 

Atishi said, “There is a need for a detailed study of the utilisation of funds allocated to the MCD by the government. MCD officials blame shortage of funds for lack of management; it is pertinent to question where these funds went. It is baffling that despite getting funds every year, the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Legislative Assembly Municipal Corporation of Delhi Waste management
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp