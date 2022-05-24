MCD failed to handle landfills: Assembly panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Legislative Assembly's Public Accounts Committee on Monday pulled up Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commission for the civic body's alleged lack of solid waste management and growing landfills.

The committee, chaired by MLA Atishi summoned the MCD Commissioner. The committee has asked the commissioner to furnish audit reports, financial contracts and expenditure reports regarding MCD's solid waste management by May 30, 2022.

Atishi said, “There is a need for a detailed study of the utilisation of funds allocated to the MCD by the government. MCD officials blame shortage of funds for lack of management; it is pertinent to question where these funds went. It is baffling that despite getting funds every year, the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job.”