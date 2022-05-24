Release pending salaries to teachers, workers: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday flagged the salary issues being faced by the city employees for the past so many months. The party leader demanded that the BJP should release the due payments for all at the earliest.

AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “MCD teachers haven’t been paid salaries for 5-6 months; safai karamcharis are waiting for payments for 2-3 months. Hundreds of MCD employees including JEs and AEs haven’t been paid salaries for 5-6 months. Why does the BJP make MCD employees suffer to this extent even after bringing the MCD directly under Centre? BJP should own up to its promises and pay the dues of the employees immediately.”

About dwindling funds with the MCDs, Pathak said, “The BJP has been in power for 17 years in the MCD. In these 17 years, the BJP has pauperised the MCD to an extent that it doesn’t have funds to clear employee’s salaries. All BJP leaders said that all salaries, pension-PF payments and dues would be cleared, trash would be taken out and Delhi would be cleaner than ever. As the opposition, we decided to observe the functioning rather than criticising it through and through. But today, the drastic conditions have broken all barriers.”

He said, “In this day and age when salaries get overdue for even a week it creates endless domestic problems. People’s budgets are getting out of hand.” “The MCD is unified. Now, the BJP should fulfil its promises. Release the salary of the employees’ immediately,” he said. The unified MCD formally came into being on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body’s special officer and commissioner, respectively.