STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Relief at last: Rain, thunderstorm bring mercury down to record level in Delhi

Delhi woke up to dark skies, rain, thunder and cool breeze on Monday, in a huge respite from the prolonged heat wave conditions.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters use umbrella to cover themselves after city received intermittent showers on Monday | Parveen Negi

Commuters use umbrella to cover themselves after city received intermittent showers on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi woke up to dark skies, rain, thunder and cool breeze on Monday, in a huge respite from the prolonged heatwave conditions. The weather also disrupted air traffic and operations at the Delhi airport. 

The rain and lightning that started overnight and went on till 8.30 am, helped bring the mercury down to 17.2 degrees Celsius --- nine notches below normal and the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city in May in 18 years, the state weather department said. It has also forecast more thundershowers and gusty winds to occur late Monday night while similar activity is likely over the next two days.   

As per records shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees C, nine notches below normal for this time of the year. Previously, this low minimum temperature during May was recorded on May 1, 2004 when it dipped to 16.7 degrees C. The lowest ever minimum temperature during this month was recorded on May 2, 1982 when the night temperature had dipped to 15.2 degrees C.    

Also, Delhi received ‘moderate to heavy’ rainfall across the city with Safdarjung receiving 12.6 mm rain over 24 hours. Gurgaon saw the heaviest spell in the NCR, as it received 73.4 mm rainfall during the same period. Other city stations received --- Ayanagar (52.2), Palam (27.6mm), Najafgarh (29mm), Delhi Ridge (14.2 mm), Lodhi Road (13.8 mm) and Najafgarh (29 mm) rain.  

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung  fell significantly to 31.5 degrees C, eight notches below normal. This is notable as well as a huge relief to people, as the city’s day temperatures have remained extremely high over the past month settling above 43-44 degrees C at most stations. Last year, rains had brought the day temperature down to 23 degrees C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Weather
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp