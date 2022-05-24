STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unified MCD starts with five department heads

Nine additional commissioners appointed, three deputy commissioners also took charge 

Published: 24th May 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officers Ashwini Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti. (Photo | Twitter)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The structure of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) started taking shape on Monday with the appointment of five departmental heads and allotment of office spaces to officials of erstwhile north and east civic bodies at its headquarters at the Civic Centre, officials said.

According to the officials, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that five heads of departments were appointed while nine additional commissioners were allocated departments and three deputy commissioners were also appointed. 

The unified MCD came into existence on Sunday when senior IAS officers Ashwini Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti, formally took charge of the civic body as special officer and commisioner, respectively. Kumar will be the top official of the MCD until next elections are held. 

Merger of the websites of the three erstwhile corporations into one, a single press and allotting office spaces to officials of the formerly East Corporation were some of the steps taken. The Civic Centre, located in central Delhi's Minto Road, which was so far the headquarters of the North Corporation and was used to house the offices of the South Corporation as a temporary arrangement, is now the headquarters of the unified MCD. 

The East Corporation, which had its official building Udyog Sadan, Patparganj , is being shifted to the main headquarters now in phases. In three separate orders on Monday, the appointments to various departments were made. "Appointments to some of the zones and departments that have been left out will be done over the coming days for which meetings have already been scheduled. The integration process will take some time," said a senior official. 

The departments for which HODs have been appointed include  —  IT, education, law, vigilance and information (P&I). An order issued by the MCD said Vikas Tripathi will be the director of education, Amit Kumar will hold the post for the unified body as well. Besides, AK Sharma will be the chief law officer, Prince Dhawan (IAS) has been appointed as director of IT and Sanjay Sahay will be the new director of vigilance. Deputy Commissioners have been appointed for two zones  —  IAS Ankita Mishra (Rohini), Dhawan (Civil lines zone). 

Comments

