Delhiites weigh in on SC favouring HC's order on stray dogs' 'Right to food'

Prabhjeet Singh (23) - an animal rights activist, who co-founded the West Delhi-based animal welfare organisation, Perroayuda Welfare Foundation - recounts an episode wherein a few individuals residing near his office premises had threatened to kill stray dogs in the neighbourhood.

"I stayed up all night protecting the strays, ensuring no one poisons them," shares the Rohini resident, who has often faced opposition from people for feeding community canines. On the other hand, Sanjeev Kumar (56) from Pitampura had to seek urgent medical care after a stray dog bit him sometime last year.

"I was just walking… I did not disturb the dog. The dog just bit me and I was taken completely by surprise," he claims, adding that feeding stray dogs perpetuates the problem and creates menace in residential colonies.

Singh and Kumar present two sides of the extremely divisive debate about feeding community or stray dogs that has been put to rest by the Supreme Court on May 20.

The apex court vacated its interim stay on a Delhi High Court order that stated "community dogs (stray/street dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs" and laid down guidelines on responsible feeding of stray canines.

The order further states that it is the duty of the "RWA [Resident Welfare Associations] or Municipal Corporation and all Government authorities including…police to provide assistance and ensure that no hindrance is caused to the caregivers or feeders of community dogs…"

The dog has its day

This news offers respite to community dog caregivers and feeders who would often receive objections from a few residents in housing colonies. "This is the happiest news for any animal lover. We must try to coexist with animals and the order upholds that. It is our responsibility to take care of strays," shares an elated Vibha Tomar (24).

The veterinary student from Lakshmi Nagar founded Oscar for Life Charitable Trust and has been feeding stray animals for a while now. Dr Priyanka Chawla and her mother Latika Chawla have been routinely feeding strays in and around Moti Bagh for 16 years now.

Priyanka mentions that this important decision helps dog lovers who are usually discouraged from feeding stray dogs by some people. She shares, "People create many issues. They don't want to do anything on their own and make it tough for people who want to change something. It has a lot to do with the mindset of people. The order, therefore, will make it easier for other dog lovers who face opposition in their locality."

The other side

Those fearing or intimidated by stray animals argue that feeding stray animals results in an increase in their population, which further poses a threat to residents. "When you feed dogs outside your house or in the streets, more dogs start coming to that spot. They keep sitting there because they know they will get food. Now, this poses a threat for people who are scared of dogs. Sometimes, these strays can prove violent. Even children can’t roam around freely because of this threat," explains Vikram Mehra (47), a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Feeding responsibly

The Delhi High Court order clearly mentions that stray dogs must be fed at areas designated by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in consultation with the RWAs/Municipal Corporations.

While residents cannot be stopped from feeding stray dogs henceforth, dog lovers must also understand that community canines need to be fed or tended to in a manner such that it does not pose any threat to their neighbours.

"Once you start feeding dogs at one spot, they keep visiting that spot again as they know they will get food there. I suggest that caregivers feed dogs in designated areas that are distanced from the crowded areas so it does not pose a problem for others. Not everyone is an animal lover and we can't push them to become one," explains Singh.

The order also mentions that community dogs must be sterilised and vaccinated. Tomar, explains, "People feeding strays should also get the dogs and cats vaccinated and neutered as it would be best for the animal’s health and the safety of people too."

Ashok Bhasin, President of the North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation, concluded, "RWAs are willing to give space to dog lovers but they need to understand that if they leave the spot dirty, other residents will object. Such practical problems need to be addressed. Additionally, the government must also ensure that vaccinations are available in both small and big hospitals near every locality; this is very important".

Feed dogs responsibly

