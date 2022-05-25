Haryanvi singer death: Kin began their own probe fearing Delhi police's apathy

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what seems to be a case of apathy from police, the siblings of the deceased girl in Jaffarpur Kalan had to do some investigation on their own before the police even began to track the folk singer.

The brother of the deceased girl said, "My sister had an Instagram account along with a Gmail account which a friend of ours used. He had to upload a post but did not do it as he wanted to show it to her. When he contacted her on May 11, she was unreachable."

The worried siblings and friends started calling every person they knew and ultimately tracked the last seen location of the girl at a hotel in Meham, Haryana on May 13. "She had other singing shows to attend and her birthday was also on May 25. The show organisers were calling me to ask about her," the brother said.

He said that one of their sisters reached the hotel on May 16 and asked the hotel administration to show her the CCTV footage.

"Initially the hotel administration refused to show the CCTV footage and said that they will only show it when Haryana or Delhi Police will ask for it but later they agreed after repeated requests. After we collected the CCTV footages and showed it to the police, only then they took action against the accused and took them in custody," he said.

In the CCTV footage shared with this reporter by the family members of the deceased girl, a Wagon R can be seen being parked in the basement of the hotel from which the girl in yellow top and the accused Anil in a check shirt can be seen coming out. In another video they later sit to have food.

Old enmity

According to the family members of the deceased girl, the Haryanvi singer knew one of the accused Ravi for many years and was in a relationship with him. However it turned sour after he refused to marry her.