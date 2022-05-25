STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Lt Governor of Delhi on Thursday

Published: 25th May 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena will take the oath of office at the Raj Niwas here on May 26, officials said on Tuesday. Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed as the new LG of Delhi on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saxena. Thereafter, the new LG will administer oath to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

"This is a unique coincidence taking place for the first time in Delhi," said constitution expert SK Sharma.The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended on May 17 the name of Justice Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

Officials said that the oath-taking ceremony of Saxena will take place at 11 AM on May 26. Saxena (64) will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons".

