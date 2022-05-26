Delhi govt panel visits Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar markets; takes note of lack of facilities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A government panel on Wednesday visited Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets as part of its survey of 20 major markets for feasibility of beautification, officials said. The panel is to shortlist five of these markets to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for the year 2022-23.

The officials said that during its visit the panel came across issues such as lack of toilets, improper lighting, and dangling wires in the two markets. An eight-member expert committee constituted by the government has been tasked with the selection of five retail markets that will be redeveloped as model markets to generate jobs.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said that the final five markets will be chosen on the basis of a report, to be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia next week after the completion of the survey.

He said that the panel will visit Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets on Thursday. The visits were decided in a committee meeting held on Monday to closely understand the current situation of these markets, he said.

“It has been decided that the officers of the selection committee will go to the markets and will meet local traders associations and shopkeepers to understand the ground reality and the type of improvement required in a particular market,”he said. “The report will be prepared on the basis of dialogue with traders at each of these markets,” he added.