Delivering an effective ‘eco’ pitch

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The Global Climate Report 2021—it was released by the World Meteorological Organisation last week—states that the four key climate indicators namely greenhouse gas concentration, sea level rise, ocean heat, and ocean acidification, set new records last year.

Such alarming statistics point at the magnitude of human impact on our physical environment, which, in turn, contributes to climate change. This situation can only be slowed down through measures such as shifting to renewable energy sources, limiting carbon emissions, among others.

A few startups have taken on the mantle to counter climate change. We focus on three from Delhi-NCR that are devising innovative solutions to address environmental issues and paving a way for a greener tomorrow.

Making E-waste useful

The world remains dependent on non-renewable resources such as coal, petroleum, etc. To limit this, many industries are accelerating the transition towards electric mode of transport. One obstacle caused due to this (and should be dealt with tactfully) is battery waste. Lithium-ion batteries—an advanced technology used in portable electronics and e-vehicles—have limited life. Once disposed of, these contribute to e-waste.

To address this issue, Rajat Verma and Justin Lennon founded Lohum, a Noida-based integrated lithium-ion battery manufacturer and recycler, in 2018. “With battery reuse, e.g. used batteries still have 70 to 80 per cent of their original storage capacity left. This allows them to be reused for less-intensive applications. We not only prevent batteries from going to waste, but also maximise their lifespan, cutting energy consumption and carbon footprint by over 81 per cent,” says Gazanfar Safvi, Lohum’s Head of Recycling and Chemicals.

Healthy air for a healthy planet

In 2015, Delhi was named the most polluted city on Earth, with PM (particulate matter) levels six times the safe limit. Alarmed by the falling air quality, Kushagra Shrivastava, a former student at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi launched Chakr Innovation in 2016. The Gurugram-based startup aims to develop environment-friendly solutions for power generation.

“We are on a mission to reduce carbon emissions from various pollution sources and provide access to clean air to all citizens. This improved air quality will not only result in better health and environment conditions but also improve the economic output of the country,” shared Shrivastava in an email interview. Chakr Innovation has devised an emission control device—Chakr Shield, a retrofit device, can capture up to 90 per cent particulate matter that is emitted from diesel generators. The captured soot is then converted into a base pigment for black ink and paints.

Energy-saving made easy

In 2012, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions remained at 31.5 gigatonnes (Gt) “around 50 per cent higher than when the industrial revolution began”. The rise in carbon emissions is the root cause of global warming. Energy efficiency, thus, is an impactful step in the fight against the climate crisis. “Given the statistics, energy efficiency is a potent weapon against climate change. Unlike many other technologies within this area, energy-efficiency technology already exists. We do not need future technology to solve these problems,” explains Arjun Gupta, founder of Smart Joules, an Okhla-based startup that aims to make energy-saving simple and adoptable.

By offering three products—JoulePAYS, DeJoule, and JouleCOOL they help businesses limit energy wastage through continuous energy management. The best part? They do so while helping save money in the process “We know the world needs to get to 50 per cent reductions in carbon emissions by 2030. That means, we need to reduce about 29Gt of carbon from the atmosphere. We want to be one of the organisations that help bring this change,” concludes Gupta.