Noida gains as UP slashes VAT on diesel, petrol

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s time for the residents of Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to take out their vehicles without keeping an eye on the fuel gauge.

With the UP government on Wednesday reducing the state VAT imposed on diesel and petrol by Rs 1.03 and Rs 1.40 per litre, respectively, the cost will come down by Rs 8 on diesel and approximately Rs 10 on petrol. UP CM Yogi Adityanath shared the information on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a query on Wednesday.

Yogi’s submission came when SP MLA Virendra Yadav asked if the government would take any step to reduce the state tax on fuels to bring down their prices.