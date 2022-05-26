On track: Delhi residents can now take driving licence test at night too

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents in Delhi will no longer have to keep a day aside for their driving licence tests as they will now be able to undergo it at night as well. The city government on Wednesday launched three night test facilities at its automatic driving tests tracks.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the tracks at Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The authorities had begun the trial of the tracks in April-end. Gahlot said, “We had a successful pilot from the start of May and some happy drivers who could save their daytime working hours thanks to the facility for evening tests. We’ve conducted 2500+ DL tests in the evening/ night shift since May 1.”

On bettering efficiency of the tracks during the trial run, he said, “We’ve monitored the evening shift and made enhancements to intensity of lighting and camera resolutions to ensure maximum efficiency. We’re also adding eight new ADTTs at educational institutions, which is in its tendering stage. The night tests facility is as good as a daytime one.”

The department has entrusted Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic tracks. The responsibility of the operator supervision has been given to Rosmerta Technology Ltd.Seventeen cameras have been installed, which capture real time footage, for the test to be monitored. An electronic queue management system has also been installed for token distribution, and applicants will undergo the driving test in the same order in which their token has been generated.

Further, 10 CCTV cameras have been installed at all automatic test track centres to enable the driving test to be conducted in a transparent and effective manner. The night driving test will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm, with 45 appointments booked daily on each track.

2,500 slots booked during trial period

In the pilot run conducted at the three centres from April 30 to May 24, 2,565 slots were booked in total, and 855 slots each were booked at Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar centres.