Separatist leader to be lodged in high-security cell of Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik will serve out the sentence, imposed on him by an NIA court, at Tihar Jail here, according to Union home ministry and Delhi Police sources. 

Published: 26th May 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

JKLF chief Yasin Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik will serve out the sentence, imposed on him by an NIA court, at Tihar Jail here, according to Union home ministry and Delhi Police sources. As in all high profile terrorism cases, including those with potentially strong political ramifications, Malik will be lodged in a “high security cell” at the Tihar Jail. For this, the Delhi Police and the prison authorities had made arrangements in anticipation of the sentencing. 

Born on April 3, 1966, Malik gave up arms in 1994 when he led the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Malik said that since then he has “followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi” and has been pursuing “nonviolent politics in Kashmir”.

Before the court pronounced the quantum of punishment, Malik, who argued his own case, said that in the past had worked with seven prime ministers. He sought to put up a brave face, saying that the intelligence agencies cannot claim that he was involved in any terror activity in the last 28 years. 

“I will retire from politics, if they (intelligence agencies) can prove this,” he said. The sentencing took place nearly a week after NIA Special Judge Praveen Singh convicted Malik before directing the NIA to assess his financial condition to determine the fine amount that could be imposed on him. A few days ago, Malik was directed to file an affidavit, disclosing all sources of income and both moveable and immoveable assets.

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including the UAPA. Malik had told the court on May 10 that he would not contest the charges under Sections 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA. These charges relate to terrorist act, raising funds for terror acts, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being a member of a terror organisation. The IPC provisions slapped against him include Sections 120B (conspiracy) and 124A (sedition).

‘Nonviolent politics’
Born on April 3, 1966, Malik gave up arms in 1994 when he led the JKLF. Malik said that since then he has “followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi” and has been pursuing “nonviolent politics in Jammu and Kashmir”.

