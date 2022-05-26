STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHP leader Surendra Jain demands re-establishment of Hindu temple at Qutub Minar complex

The VHP leader alleged that the people from the Muslim community offered Namaz at the complex for years 'without permission'.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Members of right-wing organisations recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar demanding to rename the monument as Vishnu Stambh, in New Delhi

Members of right-wing organisations recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar demanding to rename the monument as Vishnu Stambh, in New Delhi. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing row on Qutub Minar, International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Surendra Jain demanded to re-establish the monument as a Hindu temple.

This comes a day after the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the Centre to ensure the implementation of the Places of Worship Act 1991, Section 3 of which bars the conversion of places of worship.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "The whole area of Mehrauli is depicting that there were Hindu temples. The walls around the Iron pillar at Qutub Minar have Hindu Goddess idols. Also, the ASI board at Qutub Islam says that it was made after demolishing 27 temples."

The VHP leader alleged that the people from the Muslim community offered Namaz at the complex for years "without permission".

"For years, they were offering Namaz there illegally. When they were asked for permission, they refused to show it because they didn't have it. They always refused to show paper because they know they were wrong. Along with the permission to offer prayers, we demand to reestablish Hindu mandir, Hindu mahal or Hindu Bhawan at the Qutub Minar site," he said.

Also commenting on the row over Gyanvapi mosque and Mathura masjid, which the matter is sub judice, Jain said that the "wrongs of the past will be exposed soon". "The matter is in court but we all know the truth. The truth will come out soon. Their wrongs will be exposed soon," he said.

