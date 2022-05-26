Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security: Tihar Jail officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, Tihar prison authorities here on Thursday said the separatist leader has been kept in a separate cell under heavy security.

"For security reasons, Mailk may not be assigned any work in jail. He has been kept in a separate cell in jail number seven under heavy security. His security will be regularly monitored and reviewed from time to time," a senior jail official said.

Mailk will also not be entitled to any parole or furlough since he is a convict in a case of terror funding, jail officials said. Even before being awarded life imprisonment, Malik was kept in the separate cell where he stayed alone in jail number seven, they said.

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case, saying the crimes committed by him struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India.

Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik for offences under the stringent anti-terror law--Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the NIA's plea for capital punishment.

According to the Supreme Court, life imprisonment means incarceration till the last breath, unless the sentence is commuted by the authorities. The entire Delhi Prisons, which comprises -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails -- currently has 1,600 convicts out of the total of 19,500 prisoners, they said.

Meanwhile, the J&K police have arrested 10 people allegedly involved in stone pelting and raising anti-national slogans at the Maisuma area in Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

"10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering & stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday."

"All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers & disrupt families," Srinagar Police tweeted on Thursday.

The police said it was in the process of identifying others involved in the act.

"Others are being identified & will be arrested soon. A case has been registered under ULPA & IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under PSA. Such anti-national activities & provocative posture will be always dealt strictly & with the full force of law," it added.

Shops remained closed in some areas of the city on Thursday but traffic remained normal.

Schools also remained functional while attendance in government and private offices was also normal.

Mobile services were also restored in the early hours of Thursday as the situation remained by and large peaceful across the valley, officials said.

The internet services on mobile devices were suspended on Wednesday evening after the court sentenced Malik to life imprisonment for terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.