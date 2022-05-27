Adding new members: Unified MCD appoints three deputy commissioners

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has appointed three deputy commissioners (DC) and 22 additional deputy commissioners (ADC) in its different zones and allocated them departments, officials said on Thursday. They said that the appointment and allocation of department is a part of civic body’s ongoing staff structuring process which is likely to be completed in a fortnight.

An order regarding the appointments was issued by the Central Establishment Department of the civic body on May 24, the officials said. According to it, Rajesh Goyal has been appointed as the DC of City-SP zone and will also be the DC (land and estate) for Karol Bagh, Rohini, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, City-SP, and Narela zones.

Sanjeev Kumar Mishra has been made the DC (labour) and also took charge as DC (factory licensing) for Shahdara (south and north) zones, DC (health) for Karol Bagh, Kehsav Puram, Rohini, City-SP, Civil Lines, Narela, and Shahdara (south and north) zones. Satnam Singh has been appointed as Director (Personnel-I), DC (factory licensing) Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Rohini, City-SP and Narela zones.

The order said that 22 officials have been appointed as ADCs (additional deputy commissioners) and given different responsibilities. Hemant Kumar Fauzdar has been appointed ADC (toll tax) of the unified MCD. He will also be the ADC (land and estate) for South, Central, West, Najafgarh and Shahdara. Vidhu Aggarwal has been appointed Director (Personnel-II) and Director (Inquiries-I), while Amit Bhardwaj will be the ADC R emunerative Project Cell and PPP Cell of the unified MCD. The unified MCD formally came into existence on Sunday.

Issue orders in Hindi as well, says civic body

The New Delhi Municipal Council has asked its employees to give due importance to Hindi in the civic body’s official orders, nameplates of officers and notice boards. According to a order, all circulars should be written in Hindi along with English. Notice boards and nameplates should also be in Hindi apart from English.

