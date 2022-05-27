Delhi High Court asks police to respond to bail plea of accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday sought a response of the Delhi Police on the bail plea by a person, arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to police on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on June 6 before a vacation bench.

The court was hearing the bail petition of Babuddin alias Babu, 43, who was arrested from Jahangirpuri along with two others on April 27, by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police which is probing the case.

Advocates K C Mittal, Mobina Khan, and Abid Ahmad, representing Babuddin, challenged the trial court's May 25 order by which the bail plea of the accused was dismissed.

The plea claimed that the prosecution made a blatant, false, and fabricating story to implicate Babuddin which cannot be corroborated from the video played by the prosecution before the trial court.

"The trial court failed in appreciating and considering the true facts and circumstances with respect to the applicant in the correct chain of events. Further, it is submitted that the trial court failed in considering the location of the applicant, even according to the prosecution on the basis of CCTV footage, was at far distant from the point of the incident," it said.

It added that the trial court failed in considering the fact that the location of the applicant was around his shop/ home which does not even fall amid the path of the procession and the trial court failed to consider that he was at his shop/dhaba.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.