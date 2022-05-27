DSEU signs MoU with Tihar jail, launches programme for inmate rehabilitation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tihar Jail, the Department of Prisons for training and skill enhancement of the inmates. The initiative is intended to support long term rehabilitation of the inmates and integration into the society.

With the collaboration, the skill varsity shall offer different skill based courses at Tihar Jail and award certificates upon successful completion of the programme which will enable the inmates to be gainfully employed upon release from jail. It is envisaged that skill training shall enable inmates upon release to have an opportunity to respectfully integrate themselves into the society.

The university will deploy trainers for imparting skill-based courses for identified groups among the prisoners. It is proposed that a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted before the launch of the courses, which shall be tailor-made for the prisoners.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra, at the signing said, “We see this not just as a skilling programme but something which also builds agency among the inmates. Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release.

Along with skill development, we shall focus on providing foundational support and emotional-psychological well-being to the inmates for a more holistic learning experience.” Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel, congratulated the university for partnering with Tihar Jail.