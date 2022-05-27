STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 31

Jamia Millia Islamia extended the last date of submission of online application forms for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses to May 31.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses to May 31.

Earlier, May 25 was the last date for the submission of the admission forms.

The varsity has also extended the last date for filling online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch cources till June 20.

"Considering the extended schedule of JEE-Mains and NATA Examinations, the last date of filling of online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch at JMT has also been extended till 20.06.2022," a notification read.

Till Wednesday, a total of 1,03,397 candidates were registered for admission in 136 programmes for the academic year 2022-23, a university official had said on Thursday.

Of the total candidates, 56,667 are females, JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri said.

Of the total 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses.

The registration has concluded for 17 postgraduate diploma courses and two advanced diploma courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus online in April and admission forms were made available from April 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Jamia Millia Islamia
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp