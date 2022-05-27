STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mundka fire: Two weeks on, families still wait for remains of their loved ones

It has been nearly two weeks since the Mundka fire tragedy but the families of many victims are still awaiting a closure as the remains of their loved ones are yet to be handed over to them.

Published: 27th May 2022 09:05 AM

Family members of the missing people wait outside the gutted building in Mundka on Sunday | parveen negi

Family members of the missing people wait outside the gutted building in Mundka on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

At least 27 people were killed and many others injured in the massive blaze that ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 13. 

The police earlier said it has collected biological samples of 26 people, whose family members are believed to be killed in the fire, for DNA profiling. Of the 27 bodies that were recovered, only eight bodies have been identified.

The family of 22-year-old Monika, one of the victims of the tragedy, said since the remains of her body has not been handed over to them, they don’t know when they will be able to perform rituals and say their “last goodbye” to her.  

Family members of many other victims said they have become “exhausted” as despite their countless visits to hospitals and police stations, they are yet to get remains of their loves ones. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said they are expecting the results of forensic tests by next week. 

Monika’s father said they have accepted the bitter fact that their daughter is not with them anymore.

“Now we are being forced to fight for her remains. We want to say goodbye properly to her and perform all the rituals so that her soul can rest in peace,” he said.

Monika was the eldest daughter of the Vijayalaxmi Tiwari and  Ram Tiwari (name changed). The couple has four more children — three sons and one daughter. 

Monika joined the factory in Mundka in Feburary and was earning Rs 7,500 per month. Her father said they gave their blood sample for DNA profiling on May 14, but have not received any update.

“We are still waiting to hear from authorities. We have been paying visits to hospitals and police stations every day and nobody is ready to help. We haven’t gotten the remains of Monika,” said her father. 

