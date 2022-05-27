Range Rover ahead of the game

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The third generation of Land Rover’s luxury performance SUV, Sport is touted to be the most desirable, technologically advanced, and capable yet! This new SUV boasts of an imposing road presence and instinctive driving response. It comes with the most advanced combination of technologies and chassis ever fitted to a Land Rover.

The vehicle has a dramatic presence that is brought about by the taut surfacing and dynamic lines that have resulted in an emotive design, which highlights its go-anywhere attitude. The cabin carries a plush-yet-functional feel to it. This includes the commanding driving position, fantastic ergonomics and support from a ton of tech on-board including the Pivi Pro infotainment system with a haptic touchscreen positioned in the centre console. It also benefits from a Meridian Signature sound system with 29 speakers that offer unmatched sound and play a part in the active noise cancellation system on board.

The new Range Rover Sport comes with dynamic air suspension that has switchable volume air springs. The intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension by varying the pressure within the airbags to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport.

Incidentally, this is the most dynamically capable version of Land Rover’s luxury performance SUV and the most competent away from paved roads, using the latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) and integrating Land Rover’s latest all-terrain innovations and technologies to ensure its breadth of dynamic capability. This is a machine you can take anywhere, and it will get through the most difficult of challenges!

Expected price: Rs 1.65 crore