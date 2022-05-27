Will work as Delhi’s local guardian: New Lieutenant Governor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took oath as Delhi’s 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, said he would work as a “local guardian” and citizens would see him more on the roads than inside the L-G House.

Saxena, 64, former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), during the swearing-in said that he wants to develop Delhi as a ‘city of joy” and a “city of flowers” while saying he would try to solve the city’s air pollution issue with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizen participation. He also spoke about the recent incidents of communal violence in the city and urged people of all communities to forget the riots and come together in unity, for which he also recited a poem.

The ceremony took place at Raj Niwas, which was attended by MPs, union ministers, senior BJP leaders, top bureaucrats as well as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers. The acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to the new L-G.

“I’ll work as a local guardian. You’ll see me more on roads than in Raj Niwas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sectors will be trained and brought back to the mainstream,” he said.

He further said that many riots took place in Delhi. “It’s better to forget all of them... People should stay together... My dream is to develop Delhi as a city of joy,” he said.

‘Aesthetic overhaul’

Hours after assuming office, Saxena conducted a field visit from Connaught Place to the airport and directed officials for an “aesthetic overhaul” of the entire stretch, officials said. He laid special emphasis on horticultural overhaul of the entire stretch by planting suitable all-weather flowering plants and aesthetical landscaping including step gardens and water fountains. “He also laid stress on the use of recycled drain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches to curb pollution,” said an official.

He also inspected key stretches including Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House roundabout, among others. The L-G stressed on coordination among different government agencies for infrastructure upgrades. Saxena was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, New Delhi Municipal Council chairman, DDA vice-chairman, MCD commissioner and other senior officials.

L-G inspects key stretches

