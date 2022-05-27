STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will work as Delhi’s local guardian: New Lieutenant Governor

Saxena promises easy accessibility to people, hints at solving pollution woes and urges communities to come together

Published: 27th May 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal greets each other as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi looks on during the ceremony on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal greets each other as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi looks on during the ceremony on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took oath as Delhi’s 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, said he would work as a “local guardian” and citizens would see him more on the roads than inside the L-G House.

Saxena, 64, former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), during the swearing-in said that he wants to develop Delhi as a ‘city of joy” and a “city of flowers” while saying he would try to solve the city’s air pollution issue with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizen participation. He also spoke about the recent incidents of communal violence in the city and urged people of all communities to forget the riots and come together in unity, for which he also recited a poem.

The ceremony took place at Raj Niwas, which was attended by MPs, union ministers, senior BJP leaders, top bureaucrats as well as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers. The acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to the new L-G.

“I’ll work as a local guardian. You’ll see me more on roads than in Raj Niwas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sectors will be trained and brought back to the mainstream,” he said.

He further said that many riots took place in Delhi. “It’s better to forget all of them... People should stay together... My dream is to develop Delhi as a city of joy,” he said.

‘Aesthetic overhaul’
Hours after assuming office, Saxena conducted a field visit from Connaught Place to the airport and directed officials for an “aesthetic overhaul” of the entire stretch, officials said. He laid special emphasis on horticultural overhaul of the entire stretch by planting suitable all-weather flowering plants and aesthetical landscaping including step gardens and water fountains. “He also laid stress on the use of recycled drain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches to curb pollution,” said an official.

He also inspected key stretches including Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House roundabout, among others. The L-G stressed on coordination among different government agencies for infrastructure upgrades. Saxena was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, New Delhi Municipal Council chairman, DDA vice-chairman, MCD commissioner and other senior officials.

L-G inspects key stretches
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena also inspected key stretches including Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House roundabout, among others. The L-G stressed on coordination among different government agencies for infrastructure upgrades
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Khadi and Village Industries Commission
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp