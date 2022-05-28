STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After HC order, Sharjeel moves lower court for bail in sedition case

JNU student Sharjeel Imam has moved the lower to seek bail in the sedition case against him after the Delhi High Court asked him to approach the lower court for bail.

Published: 28th May 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  JNU student Sharjeel Imam has moved the lower to seek bail in the sedition case against him after the Delhi High Court asked him to approach the lower court for bail. His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution raised the issue of maintainability.

Special judge Amitabh Rawat will hear the bail application on Monday.  The Supreme Court has directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with respect to the charges framed under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in abeyance.

An application for bail in a sedition case registered against Sharjeel Imam for alleged speeches against the CAA and NRC was earlier moved in the Delhi High Court. The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Mini Pushkarna granted the liberty to the accused after recording the objection of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

SPP had submitted that in terms of the order of the Supreme Court of 2014 any such bail application would first go to the trial court and only if the relief is not granted, the accused can move to the High Court as the case is triable by a Special Court only.

The bail application had stated that his bail application was dismissed by the trial court because it found that a prima facie offence under section 124A was made out against him.

