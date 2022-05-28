CUET confrontation continues between DU and St Stephen’s

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the St. Stephen’s College refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it was “firm” on its decision to declare “null and void” all admissions made by the college in violation of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) guidelines.

St. Stephen’s, asserting its minority character, has said it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to interview for all categories of candidates a stand strongly opposed by DU, which wants interviews to be conducted only for the reserved category students.

On Thursday, St Stephen’s principal John Varghese had written to DU conveying that the college will retain its “tried and trusted” interview process during admission and asked the university to “avoid creating an unpleasant situation” for students seeking admission to the college.

In his letter to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, the college principal pointed out that to suddenly forget the process that St. Stephen’s had followed and which the university had approved for the last four decades was “strange indeed”.

“The decision taken by the college to retain its stellar tried and trusted interview process and other related steps in the admission process shall continue. All candidates who apply to the college shall face the same admission procedures, without discrimination,” Varghese added.

The Registrar, however, said the college will have to follow the admission guidelines issued by the university. “They will have to conduct admission to unreserved seats solely based on CUET scores. We are firm on our decision,” Gupta said, questioning the need for a separate mechanism for admission when the

CUET is already in place. The university and the college have been at loggerheads over the admission process, with both sides refusing to back down.

Delhi govt extends last date for EWS admissions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes up to June 14, according to officials. “The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry-level classes has been extended up to June 14,” Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

The admissions to entry-level classes in private schools in the city under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began on March 29. According to the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes in private schools are reserved for students from EWS, DG, and CWSN categories.