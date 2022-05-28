DDA brings new norms for parking slots in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to regulate commercial development at new multi-level car parks in the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has amended the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD-2021), doing away with the height restriction subject to “clearance from statutory bodies,” officials said on Friday.

As per the notification, the amended provisions mandate that multi-level car parking plots should be located on roads with RoW (right of way) of 12 m and above, subject to a feasibility report from a competent agency and NOC from traffic police.

The DDA opened the proposed amendment for objections/suggestions for the public on May 25. “No objections/suggestions have been received with regard to the proposed modification. Therefore, the government has made some modifications in the MPD-2021 with effect from May 12 of publication of the gazette notification,” a statement said.

According to the new norms, 100 FAR (floor area ratio) would be allowed on plots of the size of 3,000 sqm. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

Also, as per the revised norms, the maximum height should be restricted to a permissible height of the land use in which the plot falls.

“The height should not be restricted, subject to clearance from AAI, Delhi Fire Service and other statutory bodies. There is still no limit to the number of basements, subject to adequate safety measures, and the maximum ground coverage also remains the same at 66.6 percent,” said an official.

After the amendment, remunerative uses such as activities permitted in local shopping centres and residential use would be allowed.