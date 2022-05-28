STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise licences of hotels, clubs extended for 2 more months

In an order issued on Monday, the excise department of the Delhi government extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months till July 31.

Published: 28th May 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Excise licences of hotels, clubs and restaurants in the national capital have been extended till July 31 in view of a delay in grant of approval to the city’s excise policy for 2022-23 by the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor (L-G). In an order issued on Monday, the excise department of the Delhi government extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months till July 31.

For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31. “All the licensees of L-15/L-16/L-17/L-19/L-20/L-21/L-28/L-9 and L-38, are hereby directed to submit their application for renewal of licences online by accessing their account in ESCIMS portal through their ID and password along with the applicable licence renewal fee for the period of two months by providing the requisite information and payment of renewal licence fee on or before May 31,” the excise department’s order read.

