Government asks DPCC to act on projects not updating dust control status

The self-assessment portal was launched on October 7 last year as it was difficult to monitor compliance with dust pollution control norms at all construction and demolition sites manually.

Published: 28th May 2022

Delhi Pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate action against project proponents who have registered their construction and demolition sites on the DPCC’s portal for self-assessment of dust control norms but have not uploaded fortnightly reports, officials said. 

The self-assessment portal was launched on October 7 last year as it was difficult to monitor compliance with dust pollution control norms at all construction and demolition sites manually. The project proponents were asked to mandatorily register on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier asked Delhi to develop an online mechanism for monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents in NCR.   There is also a provision to deposit a fine, if imposed, through the portal.

The government also asked the development department to submit details about the usage of machinery distributed for use in agricultural fields to prevent stubble burning, officials said.

