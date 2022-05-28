Government to focus on improving roads, approves Rs 16.03 crore  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide hassle-free commute to the residents in the national capital, the government has taken up the maintenance work of roads across the city ahead of the monsoon season. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, approved projects worth `16.03 crores for strengthening 12 of the major roads in the city. The PWD is using modern technology to increase the strength of roads for the longer run.

“The strengthening of the roads will reduce the travel time and make the travel easier between Noida and Delhi. In this regard, projects worth `16.03 crore were approved for strengthening of 12 major road stretches,” an official said. Earlier, a thorough inspection was also taken up by the department officials to check the current conditions and requirements for strengthening of these roads.

The officials said one among the 12 road stretches is the marginal bund road, a key link between Noida and Delhi, which is built alongside the Yamuna and caters to lakhs of commuters every day between the capital and satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the statement, a major area of focus on marginal bund road is the stretch in front of Akshardham temple which includes 2 ROBs (rail over bridges), roads connecting these overbridges and three U-turns.

The exercise will include repair and maintenance of roads, officials said, adding that potholes will also be filled ahead of the monsoon season. The government is working on a war footing to provide beautiful and safe roads to commuters of Delhi. For this, modern technologies are being used by PWD for the strengthening of roads. It is noteworthy that the strengthening of these roads will not only decongest the traffic but will also help in bringing down the pollution level in the city.

12 roads included under the project

Marginal Bund Road (road stretch in front of Akshardham Temple)

Dr Kundan Lal Marg

Rajouri Apartment Road

H.No. 14/35 to 13/101 Subhash Nagar

DA-1 Hari Nagar to DB-1 Hari Nagar]

Shanti Devi Marg

Ayodhya Prasad Chopra Marg

BA-BB Block Road

R. No. 32 to 17/117 Subhash Nagar

Prem Nagar Gurudwara Road

Shaheed Mangal Pandey Marg

Bhai Kanheya Ji Marg (ITI Road)