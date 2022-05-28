STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government to focus on improving roads, approves Rs 16.03 crore  

In order to provide hassle free commute to the residents in the national capital, the government has taken up the maintenance work of roads across the city ahead of monsoon season.

Published: 28th May 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to provide hassle-free commute to the residents in the national capital, the government has taken up the maintenance work of roads across the city ahead of the monsoon season. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, approved projects worth `16.03 crores for strengthening 12 of the major roads in the city.  The PWD is using modern technology to increase the strength of roads for the longer run. 

“The strengthening of the roads will reduce the travel time and make the travel easier between Noida and Delhi. In this regard, projects worth `16.03 crore were approved for strengthening of 12 major road stretches,” an official said. Earlier, a thorough inspection was also taken up by the department officials to check the current conditions and requirements for strengthening of these roads.

The officials said one among the 12 road stretches is the marginal bund road, a key link between Noida and Delhi, which is built alongside the Yamuna and caters to lakhs of commuters every day between the capital and satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the statement, a major area of focus on marginal bund road is the stretch in front of Akshardham temple which includes 2 ROBs (rail over bridges), roads connecting these overbridges and three U-turns. 

The exercise will include repair and maintenance of roads, officials said, adding that potholes will also be filled ahead of the monsoon season. The government is working on a war footing to provide beautiful and safe roads to commuters of Delhi. For this, modern technologies are being used by PWD for the strengthening of roads. It is noteworthy that the strengthening of these roads will not only decongest the traffic but will also help in bringing down the pollution level in the city. 

Govt on war footing to provide safe roads

The government is working on a war footing to provide safe roads to commuters of Delhi. The Public Works Department is using modern technologies for the strengthening of roads. The exercise will include repair and maintenance of roads.

12 roads included under the project

Marginal Bund Road (road stretch in front of Akshardham Temple)

Dr Kundan Lal Marg

Rajouri Apartment Road

H.No. 14/35 to 13/101 Subhash Nagar

DA-1 Hari Nagar to DB-1 Hari Nagar]

Shanti Devi Marg

Ayodhya Prasad Chopra Marg

BA-BB Block Road

R. No. 32 to 17/117 Subhash Nagar

Prem Nagar Gurudwara Road

Shaheed Mangal Pandey Marg

Bhai Kanheya Ji Marg (ITI Road)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassle-free monsoon commute Public Works Department ( Road Maintenance
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp