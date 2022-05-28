STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 89,000 travellers got free rides on city’s e-buses 

Published: 28th May 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 10:17 AM

Electric buses parked bus depot . (Photo| Twitter)

Electric buses parked bus depot . (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi’s electric buses since they were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official statement said on Friday. Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The government announced free travel for everyone in e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.

A total of 89,801 passengers rode on ebuses, out of which 51.73 per cent were men. The bus staff accounted for 7.31 per cent of the figure. The day after the launch, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled in an electric bus and interacted with the passengers about this new initiative, an official said.

“I am happy to see that the passengers have accepted the initiative. Talking about the facilities of the bus, people said E-buses have the comfort of the metro itself,” he said.

He said, “about one lakh people have travelled in electric buses for free on three days on 24, 25 and 26 May Out of which 40 per cent are women, about 12,000 thousand people travelled on the first day on May 24. On May 25, about 28,000 people travelled. Along with this, on May 26, about 52,000 people travelled for free,” he said.

TAGS
Delhi electric buses Arvind Kejriwal free travel ebuses
Comments

