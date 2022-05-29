STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU student booked for molesting fellow student: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a JNU student for allegedly molesting a fellow student, an official said on Sunday.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a JNU student for allegedly molesting a fellow student, an official said on Sunday.

The case was lodged on the complaint by a third-year student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police said in a tweet on Sunday.

"A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on," it tweeted.

The All India Students Association (AISA) said on Sunday that the accused is not affiliated to them.

This comes a day after an AISA activist was accused of sexually harassing a woman on the JNU campus.

On Saturday, the AISA had said the complaint had been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for inquiry and the activist in question had been told not to participate in organisational activities.

"The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act," a group of women claiming to be JNU students said in a statement.

"The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut-shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," their statement further read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi ​Police Delhi JNU JNU Molestation Case Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp