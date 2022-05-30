STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional Sessions Judge's wife found dead at brother’s flat in Delhi

The judge, accompanied by the police, reached the building and found the flat latched from outside. 

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wife of an Additional Sessions Judge at Saket district court was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother’s house in South Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd Extension area late Saturday night. According to the police, three suicide notes were recovered from the flat. Officers said that in one of the notes, she clearly stated that she did not hold anyone responsible.

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return. He filed a missing complaint at the Saket police station and an investigation was carried out. Police checked the CCTV footage and found the 42-year-old woman boarding an auto-rickshaw. 

The auto-rickshaw driver was traced and he informed the police that he had dropped her at Rajpur Khurd. The judge informed the police that it was his brother-in-law’s house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. The judge, accompanied by the police, reached the building and found the flat latched from outside. 

The police broke the iron grills and entered the house where the judge’s wife was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta, the DCP said. “The first floor flat was vacant. Her brother’s family lives on the second floor. Three suicide notes were also found. The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary,” the officer said.

