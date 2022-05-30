STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Jama Masjid dome damaged in evening storm

Published: 30th May 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The historic Jama Masjid in the walled city area lost the finial of its main dome and witnessed some stones getting loose and falling overhead as it weathered a rainstorm Monday evening.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that two people were injured by stones which fell from minarets and other parts of the mosque.

"The Kalas (finial) of the main dome fell off. It needs urgent repair to prevent further damages. Some stones of the mosque structure also loosened and fell off. I will write to the Prime Minister for immediate repair of the mosque roping in Archaeological Survey of India," Bukhari told PTI.

Delhi Waqf Board officials said a team was sent to Jama Masjid for inspection and assessment of the damage.

"The finial weighs around 300 Kgs. It's a difficult task to fix it back and undertake the repairs. We will take a decision after the damage is fully assessed," said a Waqf Board official.

In June last year also, some stone pieces from the southern minaret of Jama Masjid had fallen after a storm.

In 2020 too, the mosque had suffered damage due to tremors the city.

A few pieces of stones had fallen off from minaret near gate number 3 of the mosque premises, its caretakers said.

