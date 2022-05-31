STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress reiterates demand to sack Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain after arrest

The Delhi Congress reiterated its demand to sack Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a day after his arrest by the ED on charges of money laundering.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Tuesday reiterated its demand to sack Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a day after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering.

Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, alleged that Jain was arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the party's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls and the BJP is afraid of losing the upcoming elections there.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar said if impartial investigations are conducted, "many other AAP ministers will go to jail".

"Even before Jain became a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, he had dealt in hawala transactions for shell companies and bought farm lands in Delhi for over Rs 27 crore. But Kejriwal still made him a minister, to use him as a fund collector," Kumar alleged.

He said 80 per cent of Delhi ministers have been "caught" in one case or another and "38 AAP MLAs have cases of corruption against them".

Kumar said Jain was made AAP's election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh on March 21, but with his arrest, Kejriwal has suffered “terrible loss of face.

"Congress workers will also expose the hollow promises, corruption and poor governance of both the BJP (Centre) and AAP governments (Delhi)," he said.

