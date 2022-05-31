STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vandalism of CM Kejriwal's house: Police dept told to share status report with govt

The High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to apprise the CM’s Secretariat on the investigation into the attack and vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:39 AM

FIle photo of the BJP workers in front of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence | PTI

FIle photo of the BJP workers in front of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to apprise the CM’s Secretariat on the investigation into the attack and vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. After directing the police to share the status report of the probe on the progress made into the FIR registered in the incident. Details of those arrested or questioned for the offence has also been sought.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta denied Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain’s request for redacting certain portions of the report before handing it over to the CM.

The court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking an SIT be constituted into the vandalism perpetrated by Yuva Morcha activists outside the CM’s residence. The attack is said to be a fallout of the CM’s remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.
The portion which was redacted concerns with departmental inquiries against police who were responsible for the lapses in security.

“The whole issue concerns with lapses. We have observed that there have been lapses therefore the issue about disciplinary action should also be given. You will not redact anything. Give the entire report,” the court told the ASG.

The BJP activists was led by MP Tejasvi Surya. The high court had directed Delhi Police to file its status report on the issue while hearing the matter previously. The report was handed over in a sealed cover to the court on Monday. It detailed the steps taken to improve the security around the CM’s residence at Civil Lines as well as the action taken against the Police officials who were responsible for the lapses.

