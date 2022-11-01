Home Cities Delhi

2 suffocate to death while cleaning septic tank in Delhi 

A sanitation worker and one more person died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of a house in a village here, police said on Monday.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A sanitation worker and one more person died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of a house in a village here, police said on Monday. “The two had entered the tank without any safety equipment to clean it. They suffocated after inhaling poisonous gas and lost consciousness.

They were taken out and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both dead,” a senior officer said. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The victims were identified as Dilip (45) of Agra and Shahbuddin (29), a local tailor, the police said. 

The families of the deceased alleged they were murdered and demanded action against the owner of the house, they said, adding that an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence) has been registered at Sector 37 police station here. It took a four-hour operation to bring the victims out of the septic tank, a fire official said. ASI Jaswant Singh, the investigation officer, said a probe was underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitation worker died of suffocation septic tank cleaning inhaling poisonous gas
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp