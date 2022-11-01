50K-strong BJP army set to take on AAP theough social media campaign

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to increase media footprint, more than 50,000 BJP volunteers are set to campaign against the AAP on social media in the upcoming municipal polls, said a senior party official.

The party will soon launch “Namo Cyber Yodha” which is an online volunteer campaign-cum-initiative.

As per a BJP official, the platform will be for those who are not necessarily into politics but want to raise their voice on important issues.

“The recruited cyber yodha’s will post about the failures of the AAP government and expose its corruption,” said Rohit Upadhyay, the Social Media head of Delhi BJP. Upadhyay added that the programme is specially being launched ahead of the civic polls. “Apart from memes, posters and instagram reels, we will go on the ground to have a public opinion on AAP government’s work and post these video on social media,” said a party official.

“The volunteers will also post about the schemes launched by the central government on different platforms,” added Upadhyay. The state party unit has more than 1.2 million followers on Twitter and around 3 million followers on Facebook.

“The social media campaign will play a significant role in the coming elections as majority of the youth consume information these days on such platforms only,” said a party official. Earlier this month, the total number of civic body polls’ wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

