Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Delhi

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna. Their two-year-old daughter was found safe, they added.

One person has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, they said.

The CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and the crime sequence.

According to police officials, the CCTV footage revealed five people had come to the house on a motorbike this morning.

The murder is believed to have occurred after Sapna reached the couple’s home at around 7:30 am today, as reported by NDTV.

A case of murder is being registered at Hari Nagar police station, a senior police official said.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

