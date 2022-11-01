Home Cities Delhi

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Delhi

According to police, the deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna. Their two-year-old daughter was found safe.

Published: 01st November 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Couple found dead under mysterious circumstances

Image for representational purpose only.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna. Their two-year-old daughter was found safe, they added.

One person has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, they said.

The CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and the crime sequence.

According to police officials, the CCTV footage revealed five people had come to the house on a motorbike this morning.

The murder is believed to have occurred after Sapna reached the couple’s home at around 7:30 am today, as reported by NDTV.

A case of murder is being registered at Hari Nagar police station, a senior police official said.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi murder Delhi crime
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp