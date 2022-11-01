DU releases 2nd list, 1st sem to begin tomorrow 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the second round of Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS), 8133 new applicants were allotted seats at the University of Delhi. And 11,649 candidates, allotted seats in the first round of DU admission, upgraded to the college of their choice, said University registrar, Vikas Gupta. According to the him, 145 students accepted the allotted seats in the second list. The last date to accept the seats in the second list is November 1 and candidates are expected to pay fee by November 3.

A total of 33,739 candidates had opted to upgrade to the higher programme and college preferences. Of which about 11,649 candidates’ preferences have been upgraded by the university. The varsity has accepted 8,133 fresh applications in round 2 allocations and admissions of around 1,868 candidates are under process. It earlier scheduled to release the second list at 10 pm on October 30, but the schedule was delayed and the list was released at around 1 am on Monday.

Around 59,100 students had confirmed their admission in the first round, while more than 35,000 students had opted to upgrade their choices, as per the University. After the first round of admission, the university displayed the vacant seats for the second round or gives the time window to upgrade or reorder their “college + programme” preference. According to the Vacant seats list released by the university, most of the seats of prestigious colleges and programmes were filled in the first round. The University has released the full admission process during the launch of the CSAS portal. According to the schedule, the academic session for the debut CUET batch will begin on Wednesday.

This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres.

