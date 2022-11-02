Home Cities Delhi

Construction ban: Larsen and Toubro fined Rs 5 lakh for BJP HQ renovation

Rai said the fine was imposed since a ban on construction activities is in effect across Delhi-NCR, except for those activities related to national significance.

Minister Gopal Rai at the site of the BJP HQ on Tuesday, where Larsen & Toubro Ltd has been found of violating the ban on construction and demolition | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) was slapped with a fine of Rs 5 lakh found violating anti-pollution norms while renovating the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Additionally, instructions were provided to cease the work right away.

According to the officials, Environment Minister Gopal Rai noticed the construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Rai said the fine was imposed since a ban on construction activities is in effect across Delhi-NCR, except for those activities related to national significance. “During the inspection, huge irregularities were found at the BJP construction office site by L&T. The construction work was going on in Delhi despite the ban on construction works. In such a situation, DPCC was instructed to stop the construction work and impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh,” he stated.

“Delhi’s pollution was expected to increase from November 1. Currently, it is in the ‘very poor’ category. The government is trying to reduce pollution by focusing on 10 main points. We appeal to the people of Delhi that if they cooperate with the government, then we can be successful in reducing Delhi’s pollution”, he added.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) – a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR – had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

