First day of new academic session begins today in Delhi University 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The academic session for 2022-23 of University of Delhi will begin on Wednesday after a month-long admission process. Before the classes are conducted, most colleges have planned orientation for various batches. The colleges have shared information about such programmes on their websites for the students’ convenience.

The university has released the full academic calendar for the debut batch of the Common University Entrance Test. According to the University, classes will disperse on February 17, following which the practical exams for the first semester will continue from February 17 to February 26.

The theory examinations for the first semester will start from February 27 to March 15. Surprising news for the first-year students is that this year, they will get only three days of semester break from March 16 to March 19.

The admission process for the Undergraduate programmes in the University is apparently almost completed as merely 10,900 seats remained vacant after the first round. As per the data shared by the University on Monday, 8133 new applicants were allotted seats at the University of Delhi.

While 11,649 candidates were allotted seats in the first round of DU admission and upgraded to the college of their choice. After the first round of admission, the university displays the vacant seats for the second round or gives the time window to upgrade or reorder their “college + programme” preference.

According to the Vacant seat list released by the university, most of the seats of the prestigious college and programme were filled in the first round of admission. The University has released the full admission process during the launch of the CSAS portal.

Students will get only 3 days of term break

