Hope city govt implements Food Act in true sense: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that a proper disbursal of adequate nourishment is a pertinent welfare function of the State, the Delhi High Court has said it “hopes and trusts” that the city government will implement the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) in its true letter and spirit. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the Act is welfare legislation to provide affordable and adequate food to the beneficiaries and should be implemented with utmost thoroughness.

The court’s observation came on a contempt petition filed by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan in relation to an order passed on a PIL concerning the disbursal of foodgrains to the eligible beneficiaries under the NFSA, without requiring the production of Aadhaar or undergoing its authentication. The NGO alleged that the authorities in Delhi were in “wilful non-compliance” of a 2017 court order that had asked the city government to file a status report on the steps taken by it in relation to the implementation of the Act.

The court said on several occasions, it expressed its dissatisfaction over the manner in which the authorities were proceeding as regards compliance with the matter, but there was no case of contempt of court action and from the affidavit illustrating the steps taken by the Delhi government, it was said that steps were being taken to comply with the order.

