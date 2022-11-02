New-age internet service: Transfer of 2-hr HD movie in 2 sec to mobile in Delhi metro soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The field trial for high-tech entertainment content distribution eco-system service began on Tuesday in the National Capital Region in association with the Delhi Metro. This new-age service will allow lightning-fast transfer of content to mobile devices with a speed 400 times faster than 4G internet. The users can avail of the service without the need to have an active internet connection.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said technology enables the transfer of a full-length two-hour-long HD movie in just two seconds. The service was launched by HRCP Research and Development, a Japanese firm. The demo of the technology was shown at Metro Bhawan on Tuesday in the presence of DMRC MD Vikas Kumar and HRCP officials.

“The trials will be conducted over the next 30 days and based on the feedback, HRCP will make the service available for public use by the end of next year,” said a DMRC official. Users will have to attach a dongle (attached to a mobile) to a touch point (transfer device) and download content from an app developed by HRCP. The app will have a collection of popular movies and games.

In the trial version, these special dongles will be distributed among employees of DMRC as well as some other corporates. In the future, the technology will be embedded in mobile phones and users will be able to download movies and games at lightning-speed data from the designated touch points directly onto their mobile phones.

