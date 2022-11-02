PM Modi to hand over flats to beneficiaries of Delhi city’s 1st slum redevelopment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ project in Delhi’s Kalkaji on Wednesday. On the occasion, Modi will also hand over keys of flats to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

This is the city’s first in-situ slum redevelopment project, which has been completed. Total of 3,024 economically weaker section (EWS) category flats have been constructed. “In line with the vision of the PM to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

DDA initiated three in-situ slum redevelopment projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters – Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp are being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at a vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of the camp to the new EWS flats.

“Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about `345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing such as floor tiles and ceramics tiles. Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided,” also read the statement.

