Home Cities Delhi

PM says poor central to policy formation, hands over 3,000 flats to slum dwellers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is a major step as it is a new beginning for many families.

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the symbolic key to slum-dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the poor are core in policy formation and decision-making systems in the country and the government giving equal importance to their issues.“For decades, the system of governance in the country was plagued with the mentality that poverty is the issue of the poor but now the government focuses on the problems of the downtrodden,” said Modi.

He was speaking at the inauguration of 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji in the national capital built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’. Modi also handed over keys of the flats to eligible beneficiaries in Vigyan Bhawan. He said that this is a major step as it is a new beginning for many families. “I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in making Delhi an ideal city”, he said.

He added, “The poor have living in deplorable conditions. When there is such an imbalance in a city, how can one think of holistic development? The country needs to fill this huge gap and move towards betterment of the society.”

Referring to his talk on ‘aspirational society’ from the ramparts of Red Fort, he said Delhi’s poor and middle class are both aspirational and talented. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of citizens in Delhi. The aim is to turn Delhi into a grand city with all amenities in accordance with its status as the capital of the country,” Modi said.

He also informed that the government with an investment of Rs  50, 000 crores is widening roads to provide relief to Delhi from traffic congestion. He gave examples of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road, and elevated corridor in the form of Gurugram-Sohna Road, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Slum Rehabilitation project EWS Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp