PM says poor central to policy formation, hands over 3,000 flats to slum dwellers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the poor are core in policy formation and decision-making systems in the country and the government giving equal importance to their issues.“For decades, the system of governance in the country was plagued with the mentality that poverty is the issue of the poor but now the government focuses on the problems of the downtrodden,” said Modi.

He was speaking at the inauguration of 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji in the national capital built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’. Modi also handed over keys of the flats to eligible beneficiaries in Vigyan Bhawan. He said that this is a major step as it is a new beginning for many families. “I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in making Delhi an ideal city”, he said.

He added, “The poor have living in deplorable conditions. When there is such an imbalance in a city, how can one think of holistic development? The country needs to fill this huge gap and move towards betterment of the society.”

Referring to his talk on ‘aspirational society’ from the ramparts of Red Fort, he said Delhi’s poor and middle class are both aspirational and talented. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of citizens in Delhi. The aim is to turn Delhi into a grand city with all amenities in accordance with its status as the capital of the country,” Modi said.

He also informed that the government with an investment of Rs 50, 000 crores is widening roads to provide relief to Delhi from traffic congestion. He gave examples of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road, and elevated corridor in the form of Gurugram-Sohna Road, among others.

